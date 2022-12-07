There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

The closing price of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) was $7.41 for the day, up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $7.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708765 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, CHINA INVESTMENT CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider received 12,340,000 and left with 7,387,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.66.

Shares Statistics:

TRTX traded an average of 354.41K shares per day over the past three months and 314.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 894.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, TRTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $32.8M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.01M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.2M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $142.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.07M, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.7M and the low estimate is $137M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.