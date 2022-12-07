This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

In the latest session, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) closed at $53.60 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $53.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793910 shares were traded. AJRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $49 from $40 previously.

On February 08, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $47.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares for $41.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,651,978 led to the insider holds 214,000 shares of the business.

BOEHLE DANIEL L. sold 12,510 shares of AJRD for $506,905 on May 06. The CFO and VP now owns 57,148 shares after completing the transaction at $40.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aerojet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJRD has reached a high of $56.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AJRD has traded an average of 556.31K shares per day and 657.58k over the past ten days. A total of 80.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AJRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AJRD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 10000:5275 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.