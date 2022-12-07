This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

In the latest session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $14.69 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512522 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 27,240 shares for $14.06 per share. The transaction valued at 382,866 led to the insider holds 920,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 27,216 shares of CRDO for $382,567 on Nov 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 11,503,602 shares after completing the transaction at $14.06 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Cheng Chi Fung, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 12,760 shares for $14.44 each. As a result, the insider received 184,198 and left with 947,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDO has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 145.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.07M. Insiders hold about 10.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.48M and the low estimate is $303.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.