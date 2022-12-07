This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)

In the latest session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $30.49 down -3.21% from its previous closing price of $31.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495875 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mobileye Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On November 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on November 21, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Desheh Eyal bought 10,000 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McCaskill Claire C. bought 41,000 shares of MBLY for $861,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 41,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Yeary Frank D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,500 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 577,500 and bolstered with 27,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $33.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBLY has traded an average of 2.77M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 801.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.66% stake in the company.