Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed the day trading at $1.25 down -4.58% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442345 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.50 and its Current Ratio is at 16.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0807.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUR traded about 2.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUR traded about 3.36M shares per day. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.16M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 13.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.54M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -90.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.