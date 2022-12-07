Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) closed the day trading at $237.05 up 2.41% from the previous closing price of $231.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901022 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $237.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $266 from $209 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $228.

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $323 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Haney Carl P. sold 7,559 shares for $252.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,905,255 led to the insider holds 3,296 shares of the business.

Haney Carl P. sold 2,481 shares of EL for $613,651 on Sep 07. The EVP Research Prod & Innovation now owns 3,296 shares after completing the transaction at $247.34 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, O’HARE MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP-Global Human Resources of the company, sold 2,118 shares for $247.08 each. As a result, the insider received 523,315 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $374.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 249.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EL traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EL traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

EL’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 1.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.39. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.67 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.35B and the low estimate is $18.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.