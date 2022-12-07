UAL (United Airlines Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.92, up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $45.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7591059 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $67.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Hart Gregory L sold 30,000 shares for $39.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,278 led to the insider holds 25,258 shares of the business.

SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares of UAL for $890,940 on Jul 26. The Director now owns 150,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.64 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, SHAPIRO EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $35.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 896,082 and bolstered with 125,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $53.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAL traded 9.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.45M with a Short Ratio of 18.33M, compared to 15.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.34B to a low estimate of $12.12B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.19B, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.21B, an increase of 45.90% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.63B, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.69B and the low estimate is $42.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.