VIRI (Virios Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0047 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567445 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2710.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 33,900 led to the insider holds 32,461 shares of the business.

Walsh Angela bought 2,000 shares of VIRI for $9,150 on May 23. The SVP OF FINANCE now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.58 per share. On May 18, another insider, Whitley Richard James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,262 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9634.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRI traded 743.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 181.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 5.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 432.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 63.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$1.94.