VVNT (Vivint Smart Home Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.90, up 32.37% from its previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27217690 shares were traded. VVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VVNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2021, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVNT has reached a high of $11.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VVNT traded 457.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 358.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.43M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VVNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $402.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.28M to a low estimate of $393.62M. As of the current estimate, Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371.87M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.07M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.