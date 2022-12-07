What shareholders can do to beat the market with Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock

As of close of business last night, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.09, down -8.98% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45013412 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1049 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0940.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 113.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4739.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEI traded 32.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 37.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 719.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.61M. Insiders hold about 7.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7M with a Short Ratio of 33.65M, compared to 33.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.