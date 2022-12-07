What shareholders can do to beat the market with Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) stock

As of close of business last night, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.36, down -74.60% from its previous closing price of $9.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.9300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56103656 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1550.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On September 19, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on September 19, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Peterson Caryn sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 57,431 led to the insider holds 61,415 shares of the business.

Carter Laura sold 4,876 shares of GOSS for $58,868 on Oct 24. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 82,292 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Aranda Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,757 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 57,431 and left with 205,430 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.8194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0917.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOSS traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.66M with a Short Ratio of 19.13M, compared to 16.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.80% and a Short% of Float of 21.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.41.