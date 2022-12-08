A correction may be in store for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock clocked out at $47.62, up 1.67% from its previous closing price of $46.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761853 shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares for $47.20 per share. The transaction valued at 236,000 led to the insider holds 32,954 shares of the business.

Policinski Christopher J. sold 2,110 shares of HRL for $97,633 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 85,254 shares after completing the transaction at $46.27 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.07 each. As a result, the insider received 225,334 and left with 32,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRL traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 546.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 10.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, HRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.15B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.48B and the low estimate is $12.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.