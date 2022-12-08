A glimpse at Archer Aviation Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed at $2.21 down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459083 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Adcock Brett sold 49,584 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 119,428 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 120,000 shares of ACHR for $301,152 on Dec 02. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.51 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 310,440 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5080.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACHR has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.68M with a Short Ratio of 11.78M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.72.