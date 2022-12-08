A glimpse at Poshmark Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Poshmark Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.87, up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $17.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791962 shares were traded. POSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of POSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $17 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Brumana Rodrigo sold 2,770 shares for $17.81 per share. The transaction valued at 49,345 led to the insider holds 626,126 shares of the business.

McDonald John Michael sold 7,030 shares of POSH for $125,232 on Dec 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 94,314 shares after completing the transaction at $17.81 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, McDonald John Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,034 shares for $17.66 each. As a result, the insider received 71,220 and left with 90,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POSH has reached a high of $20.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that POSH traded 2.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for POSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 5.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.01M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.5M and the low estimate is $358M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.