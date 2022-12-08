A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed at $18.71 in the last session, up 0.86% from day before closing price of $18.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2377268 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AU is 0.67, which has changed by -3.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.72% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AU traded on average about 3.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.59M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Nov 14, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 6.16M on Oct 13, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AU is 0.49, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.