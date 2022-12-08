A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

After finishing at $85.18 in the prior trading day, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at $85.29, up 0.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5108579 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $99 from $94 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Sieving Charles E sold 2,277 shares for $85.27 per share. The transaction valued at 194,160 led to the insider holds 175,950 shares of the business.

Sieving Charles E sold 7,723 shares of NEE for $656,455 on Nov 23. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 178,227 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Coffey Robert, who serves as the EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO of the company, sold 2,908 shares for $78.19 each. As a result, the insider received 227,377 and left with 11,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.53M with a Short Ratio of 18.27M, compared to 19.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.43, compared to 1.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 85.30% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.41B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.83B, an increase of 35.30% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.51B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.95B and the low estimate is $21.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.