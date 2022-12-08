An average trading volume for Cigna Corporation (CI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) closed at $332.19 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $329.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1951708 shares were traded. CI stock price reached its highest trading level at $332.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $328.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $370.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $330 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Palmer Eric P sold 4,000 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,004 led to the insider holds 36,838 shares of the business.

Sanford Paul A sold 373 shares of CI for $111,900 on Oct 14. The EVP Operations now owns 8,748 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Triplett Michael W, who serves as the President, U.S. Commercial of the company, sold 8,260 shares for $292.76 each. As a result, the insider received 2,418,198 and left with 25,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cigna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CI has reached a high of $331.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 309.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CI traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 303.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CI is 4.48, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for CI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.07 and a low estimate of $5.56, while EPS last year was $5.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.04, with high estimates of $5.21 and low estimates of $4.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.25 and $22.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23. EPS for the following year is $25.32, with 22 analysts recommending between $25.85 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $44.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.88B to a low estimate of $43.55B. As of the current estimate, Cigna Corporation’s year-ago sales were $42.92B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.75B, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.74B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.08B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.74B and the low estimate is $182.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.