An average trading volume for Owens Corning (OC) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) closed at $90.60 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $88.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871177 shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $95 from $82 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $103.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $119 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Sandri Marcio A sold 3,600 shares for $90.06 per share. The transaction valued at 324,216 led to the insider holds 46,428 shares of the business.

Chambers Brian sold 7,600 shares of OC for $614,080 on Sep 19. The Chair, President and CEO now owns 183,384 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Smith Gunner, who serves as the President, Roofing of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $83.12 each. As a result, the insider received 224,424 and left with 24,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $101.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OC traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 857.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.76M. Shares short for OC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 4.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OC is 1.40, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.84 and $12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.58. EPS for the following year is $10.73, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.35B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of the current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.5B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.13B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.