An average trading volume for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $26.40 in the prior trading day, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at $26.72, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686630 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 23, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when TURNER BRENT bought 10,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 245,000 led to the insider holds 57,701 shares of the business.

DeLuca Teresa bought 20,000 shares of SGRY for $490,000 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 47,968 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Brocklehurst Laura L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 4,338 shares for $22.96 each. As a result, the insider received 99,600 and left with 41,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 864.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 5.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 18.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $635.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $641.11M to a low estimate of $629.6M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $545.85M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $694.58M, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681.21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.