An investigation into Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s technical aspects

The price of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $89.00 in the last session, up 3.61% from day before closing price of $85.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2549276 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4152.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $89.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Collins David M sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 41,382 shares of the business.

SUSTANA MARK sold 22,000 shares of LEN for $1,577,180 on May 11. The VP/General Counsel/Secretary now owns 46,279 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $117.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEN traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 288.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.48 and a low estimate of $4.74, while EPS last year was $3.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.55, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.78 and $15.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.49. EPS for the following year is $12.37, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.29 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.38B to a low estimate of $9.73B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.43B, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.13B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.85B and the low estimate is $26.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.