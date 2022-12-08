An investigation into NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s technical aspects

The price of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at $5.96 in the last session, up 2.23% from day before closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072480 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.40 and its Current Ratio is at 45.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Ottewell David A. sold 57,592 shares for $5.97 per share. The transaction valued at 343,824 led to the insider holds 789,531 shares of the business.

Walsh Anthony P. sold 11,896 shares of NG for $71,495 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 41,751 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Lang Gregory A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 22,925 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 127,692 and left with 9,617 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NG traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 333.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 10.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.14.