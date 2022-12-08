An overall feel about Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s stock clocked out at $12.26, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $12.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792836 shares were traded. RWAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RWAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Raterman Thomas B. bought 1,000 shares for $11.98 per share. The transaction valued at 11,980 led to the insider holds 16,681 shares of the business.

Raterman Thomas B. bought 1,000 shares of RWAY for $11,360 on Sep 23. The insider now owns 15,681 shares after completing the transaction at $11.36 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Engel John F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,178 shares for $12.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,017 and bolstered with 8,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Runway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWAY has reached a high of $14.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RWAY traded 64.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 61.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RWAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 41.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 20.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $26.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.34M to a low estimate of $22.99M. As of the current estimate, Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s year-ago sales were $18.1M, an estimated increase of 45.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.22M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $45.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.34M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.3M and the low estimate is $113M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.