Analysis of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) was $44.27 for the day, up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $43.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4903383 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 20,000 shares for $44.53 per share. The transaction valued at 890,501 led to the insider holds 86,433 shares of the business.

Kramer Douglas James sold 15,655 shares of NET for $781,437 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 55,644 shares after completing the transaction at $49.92 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SEIFERT THOMAS J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $45.62 each. As a result, the insider received 912,325 and left with 86,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $170.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.89.

Shares Statistics:

NET traded an average of 5.19M shares per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 14.49M, compared to 12.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.7M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.35M, an estimated increase of 45.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.66M, an increase of 41.40% less than the figure of $45.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $979.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $968.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.