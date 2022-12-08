Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI): Selected Notes

The closing price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was $86.27 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $83.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133041 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 307.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $77 from $103 previously.

On September 19, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $84.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $89.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $89 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Allen Barbara K sold 470 shares for $84.86 per share. The transaction valued at 39,884 led to the insider holds 5,650 shares of the business.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,000 shares of DHI for $172,966 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 1,848 shares after completing the transaction at $86.48 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Odom Aron M., who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $83.64 each. As a result, the insider received 108,731 and left with 1,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $110.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.54.

Shares Statistics:

DHI traded an average of 3.15M shares per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 346.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 14.57M, compared to 11.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.67 and a low estimate of $4.36, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.95, with high estimates of $3.55 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.33 and $16.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.95. EPS for the following year is $13.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $16.3 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.41B to a low estimate of $10.05B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.11B, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.77B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.8B and the low estimate is $24.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.