Analysis of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA): Selected Notes

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) closed the day trading at $0.74 down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684031 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTRPA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Henderson Dustin bought 15,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 12,750 led to the insider holds 196,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 25,000 shares of LTRPA for $22,500 on Nov 08. The Shareholder now owns 181,569 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,200 and bolstered with 51,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0493, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2518.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTRPA traded about 462.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTRPA traded about 230k shares per day. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 764.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 892.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.