Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) was $39.89 for the day, up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $39.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5295249 shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lima Marcos Eloi sold 23,939 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 957,658 led to the insider holds 173,020 shares of the business.

La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares of KHC for $1,150,803 on Aug 19. The EVP, Global GC & CSCAO now owns 223,062 shares after completing the transaction at $38.36 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Garlati Vince, who serves as the VP, Global Controller (PAO) of the company, sold 19,938 shares for $38.43 each. As a result, the insider received 766,130 and left with 94,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.27.

Shares Statistics:

KHC traded an average of 7.97M shares per day over the past three months and 5.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 14.64M, compared to 15.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.35B to a low estimate of $6.76B. As of the current estimate, The Kraft Heinz Company’s year-ago sales were $6.71B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.24B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.08B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.23B and the low estimate is $25.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.