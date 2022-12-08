AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $11.10 in the prior trading day, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $10.79, down -2.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5078968 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $20.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,666 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 4,041,571 led to the insider holds 1,126,334 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,666 shares of APP for $4,250,420 on Dec 06. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 1,250,889 shares after completing the transaction at $11.37 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,667 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 4,928,696 and left with 1,375,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $99.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.08M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 17.82M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.