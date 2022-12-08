Are analysts optimistic about Shift4 Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:FOUR) stock?

The closing price of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) was $45.52 for the day, up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $44.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038637 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 480 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 22,416 led to the insider holds 7,920 shares of the business.

Lauber David Taylor sold 10,000 shares of FOUR for $500,000 on Nov 15. The insider now owns 165,989 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Isaacman Jared, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 27,728 shares for $31.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 876,205 and bolstered with 362,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 115.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $66.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.95.

Shares Statistics:

FOUR traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 970.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.71M. Shares short for FOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.88M with a Short Ratio of 10.59M, compared to 10.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 28.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.