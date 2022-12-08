Are analysts optimistic about The Procter & Gamble Company’s (NYSE:PG) stock?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) closed the day trading at $150.24 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $149.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6174469 shares were traded. PG stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $156.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $143.

On April 08, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $175.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 08, 2022, with a $175 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Raman Sundar G. sold 9,922 shares for $145.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,438,690 led to the insider holds 12,312 shares of the business.

Raman Sundar G. sold 14,922 shares of PG for $2,083,130 on Nov 10. The CEO-Fabric & Home Care now owns 12,310 shares after completing the transaction at $139.60 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Keith R. Alexandra, who serves as the CEO – Beauty of the company, sold 33,968 shares for $137.44 each. As a result, the insider received 4,668,562 and left with 38,990 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PG has reached a high of $165.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PG traded about 6.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PG traded about 6.17M shares per day. A total of 2.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.37B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 14.38M, compared to 13.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

PG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.65, up from 3.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 59.90% for PG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.39 and $6.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.19B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.39B and the low estimate is $80.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.