Are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock clocked out at $99.04, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $98.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3219932 shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 762.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On April 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 08, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when HAYES GREGORY sold 4,260 shares for $99.16 per share. The transaction valued at 422,405 led to the insider holds 453,685 shares of the business.

Eddy Shane G sold 3,343 shares of RTX for $319,347 on Nov 03. The President, P&W now owns 24,176 shares after completing the transaction at $95.53 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Calio Christopher T., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,697 shares for $94.26 each. As a result, the insider received 159,952 and left with 44,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raytheon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $106.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RTX traded 4.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 8.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.97, RTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 70.10% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $18.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.64B to a low estimate of $17.12B. As of the current estimate, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.04B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.87B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.63B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.39B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.03B and the low estimate is $70.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.