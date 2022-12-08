Are Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) closed at $7.56 up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694623 shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 03, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,508 led to the insider holds 116,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STRO has traded an average of 377.49K shares per day and 489.64k over the past ten days. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.96, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.63M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.97M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.18M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76M and the low estimate is $33.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.