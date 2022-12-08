Are TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares too expensive at this price?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623693 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Shesky Craig sold 36,735 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 29,458 led to the insider holds 641,581 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares of TMC for $52,860 on Sep 30. The Chief Development Officer now owns 312,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, O’Sullivan Anthony, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 50,686 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 60,889 and left with 363,186 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9385, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2901.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TMC has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 795.14k over the past ten days. A total of 239.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.14M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.29.