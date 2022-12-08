As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Assurant Inc. (AIZ) offers stability

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) closed the day trading at $129.05 down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $129.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841635 shares were traded. AIZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $151 from $199 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $205 to $185.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $183 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Luthi Francesca sold 4,000 shares for $181.81 per share. The transaction valued at 727,255 led to the insider holds 11,632 shares of the business.

Lonergan Robert sold 2,200 shares of AIZ for $403,009 on Mar 28. The EVP now owns 16,451 shares after completing the transaction at $183.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Assurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIZ has reached a high of $194.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIZ traded about 553.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIZ traded about 678.39k shares per day. A total of 53.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

AIZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.34 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.32 and $10.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.13. EPS for the following year is $13.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $14.26 and $12.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.19B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.34B and the low estimate is $10.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.