As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) offers stability

The closing price of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) was $103.51 for the day, down -6.22% from the previous closing price of $110.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051700 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on January 19, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On December 14, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Jones Walter Louis JR bought 86 shares for $116.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,032 led to the insider holds 906 shares of the business.

Harding Roger G sold 1,500 shares of CLFD for $188,790 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 15,508 shares after completing the transaction at $125.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hayward Donald R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $120.50 each. As a result, the insider received 144,600 and left with 8,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $134.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.17.

Shares Statistics:

CLFD traded an average of 280.77K shares per day over the past three months and 406.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.53M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 849.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 940.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.1M to a low estimate of $69.3M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.24M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.75M, up 75.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.3M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.