As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) offers stability

The closing price of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) was $60.37 for the day, up 6.81% from the previous closing price of $56.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2000016 shares were traded. GWRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GWRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.

On April 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 19, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 2,319 shares for $62.14 per share. The transaction valued at 144,108 led to the insider holds 68,209 shares of the business.

King James Winston sold 3,193 shares of GWRE for $198,273 on Sep 20. The Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns now owns 40,714 shares after completing the transaction at $62.10 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Rosenbaum Michael George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 27,786 shares for $62.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,745,503 and left with 201,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $118.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.37.

Shares Statistics:

GWRE traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.63M. Shares short for GWRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $893.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $812.61M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $987M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $968.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.