As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) offers stability

The closing price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) was $23.09 for the day, up 22.23% from the previous closing price of $18.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2181131 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On November 17, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2020, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Love Colin sold 6,324 shares for $14.59 per share. The transaction valued at 92,267 led to the insider holds 765,735 shares of the business.

Franchi Jean M. sold 3,436 shares of REPL for $50,131 on May 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 95,099 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Esposito Pamela, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,507 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 51,167 and left with 229,402 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $30.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.76.

Shares Statistics:

REPL traded an average of 304.93K shares per day over the past three months and 311.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 8.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.9 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$4.14.