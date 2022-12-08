BNED (Barnes & Noble Education Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) closed at $1.52 down -17.84% from its previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524457 shares were traded. BNED stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $5 previously.

On September 04, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when LEVENICK ZACHARY bought 30,000 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 108,900 led to the insider holds 613,045 shares of the business.

Golden David G bought 21,818 shares of BNED for $87,272 on Mar 25. The Director now owns 231,304 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Golden David G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 22,700 shares for $3.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,346 and bolstered with 209,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNED has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9869.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BNED has traded an average of 249.28K shares per day and 582.23k over the past ten days. A total of 52.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.47M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BNED as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.