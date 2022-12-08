CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) closed at $16.21 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $16.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2954664 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14.42 to $12.14.

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on September 28, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNHI traded on average about 4.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Insiders hold about 27.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.85M with a Short Ratio of 16.42M, compared to 17.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CNHI is 0.30, which was 0.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $4.64B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $7.01B, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.7B, a decrease of -31.60% less than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.44B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.73B, down -32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.97B and the low estimate is $20.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.