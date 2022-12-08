Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed the day trading at $38.23 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $37.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3787437 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 269.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $34 from $33 previously.

On November 18, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $41.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Bartell Carey sold 6,408 shares for $34.50 per share. The transaction valued at 221,076 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 21,405 shares of CAG for $757,737 on Aug 17. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $35.40 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, CHIRICO EMANUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $34.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,021,800 and bolstered with 40,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $38.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAG traded about 3.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAG traded about 2.98M shares per day. A total of 480.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 9.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

CAG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 104.30% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.57B and the low estimate is $12.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.