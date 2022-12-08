Considering BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) closed at $1.73 in the last session, down -5.08% from day before closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595390 shares were traded. BWAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BWAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On April 20, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on April 20, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWAY has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4768.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BWAY traded on average about 57.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.68M. Insiders hold about 5.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.46% stake in the company. Shares short for BWAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 80.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 78.07k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.66M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.42M and the low estimate is $37.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.