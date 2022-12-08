Considering Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $28.80 in the prior trading day, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed at $28.55, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808229 shares were traded. PDCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PDCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 274,808 led to the insider holds 6,442 shares of the business.

Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares of PDCO for $301,141 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,032 shares after completing the transaction at $29.58 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, KORSH LES B, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,889 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider received 144,930 and left with 71,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 791.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 885.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.75M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PDCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.85B and the low estimate is $6.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.