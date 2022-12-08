Considering Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $16.64 in the prior trading day, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed at $16.30, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597937 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On May 02, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On April 19, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on April 19, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Curley Joanne sold 3,289 shares for $15.85 per share. The transaction valued at 52,128 led to the insider holds 27,315 shares of the business.

Curley Joanne sold 494 shares of VERA for $8,171 on Nov 09. The Chief Development Officer now owns 27,315 shares after completing the transaction at $16.54 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Curley Joanne, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,590 shares for $19.41 each. As a result, the insider received 166,735 and left with 27,809 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $31.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 111.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 142.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 13.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.92 and -$5.06.