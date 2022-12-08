Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) closed the day trading at $1.47 up 22.50% from the previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023162 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 67.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 55.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On June 17, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when SAFRA EDMOND bought 3,792 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 6,598 led to the insider holds 4,701,888 shares of the business.

SAFRA EDMOND bought 23,046 shares of FOA for $40,100 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 4,698,096 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, SAFRA EDMOND, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 73,162 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,570 and bolstered with 4,675,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOA has reached a high of $5.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0153.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOA traded about 148.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOA traded about 179.03k shares per day. A total of 62.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.91M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $963M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $913.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.