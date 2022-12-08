How is Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE: ADC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) closed at $71.99 in the last session, up 0.81% from day before closing price of $71.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994026 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 208.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $78.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $81.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 213 shares for $68.09 per share. The transaction valued at 14,503 led to the insider holds 213 shares of the business.

Agree Joey bought 1,560 shares of ADC for $100,199 on Mar 23. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 482,848 shares after completing the transaction at $64.23 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Agree Joey, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, bought 1,749 shares for $64.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,988 and bolstered with 481,288 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADC traded on average about 865.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Shares short for ADC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 10.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADC is 2.88, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $109.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.3M to a low estimate of $104.85M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $87.59M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.78M, an increase of 25.60% over than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.32M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.42M and the low estimate is $421.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.