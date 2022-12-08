How is Box Inc.’s (NYSE: BOX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) closed at $27.81 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $27.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265898 shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On October 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when LEVIN DANIEL J sold 933 shares for $28.01 per share. The transaction valued at 26,137 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LEVIN DANIEL J sold 42,847 shares of BOX for $1,207,600 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.18 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, LEVIN DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 59,914 shares for $28.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,733,851 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $33.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOX traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.38M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 7.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $996M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $993.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.33M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.