How is KBR Inc.’s (NYSE: KBR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $52.84 in the prior trading day, KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) closed at $51.91, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819725 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Kelly Douglas Nick sold 3,456 shares for $51.35 per share. The transaction valued at 177,472 led to the insider holds 31,638 shares of the business.

Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares of KBR for $758,634 on Aug 19. The Chief Digital & Development now owns 50,399 shares after completing the transaction at $52.09 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Pickard Ann Darlene, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $51.82 each. As a result, the insider received 310,930 and left with 45,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 923.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.80M. Shares short for KBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.41, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.8B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.