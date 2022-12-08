I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kellogg Company (K).

The price of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed at $73.89 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $73.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1976036 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at K’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On August 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $74.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $71.07 per share. The transaction valued at 7,107,380 led to the insider holds 56,131,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 200,000 shares of K for $14,157,940 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 56,231,838 shares after completing the transaction at $70.79 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $72.04 each. As a result, the insider received 201,715 and left with 29,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, K traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 341.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.19M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for K is 2.36, which was 2.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 53.20% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.18B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.59B and the low estimate is $14.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.