In spite of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KNX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.01, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $55.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638064 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $63 from $64 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $53.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares for $48.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,160 led to the insider holds 330 shares of the business.

Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares of KNX for $132,432 on Jul 29. The EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. now owns 19,944 shares after completing the transaction at $55.18 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, GARNREITER MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $54.37 each. As a result, the insider received 108,741 and left with 12,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $62.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNX traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 10.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, KNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6B, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.