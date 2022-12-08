In spite of Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE:PM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Philip Morris International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $101.88, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $101.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7850802 shares were traded. PM stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $116 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when De Wilde Frederic sold 29,941 shares for $108.49 per share. The transaction valued at 3,248,338 led to the insider holds 178,160 shares of the business.

Barth Werner sold 12,000 shares of PM for $1,340,400 on Feb 18. The Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg now owns 75,178 shares after completing the transaction at $111.70 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $111.31 each. As a result, the insider received 4,452,308 and left with 326,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $112.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PM traded 4.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 10.52M, compared to 7.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.77, PM has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.81 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $7.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.95B to a low estimate of $6.63B. As of the current estimate, Philip Morris International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.1B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06B, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.57B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.41B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.53B and the low estimate is $27.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.