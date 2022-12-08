In the case of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX), what’s next?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) closed the day trading at $2.18 up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889585 shares were traded. CMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when MIDDLETON FRED A bought 20,000 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 37,176 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Jakeman David sold 4,400 shares of CMRX for $8,185 on Sep 29. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 127,532 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On May 19, another insider, Meyer Robert J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,400 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,470 and bolstered with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chimerix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $7.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9028.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMRX traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMRX traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 87.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $219.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.6M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, Chimerix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.98M, an estimated increase of 3,568.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98M, up 13,034.90% from the average estimate.